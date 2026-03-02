Sunny 104.3 Launches All-Female Local Lineup in Phoenix

After the dawn of Sunny 104.3 (KAJM) in Phoenix, Sierra H Broadcasting has filled its lineup with a fully local, all-female weekday lineup. The additions feature a return to morning drive for Lyndsay Lynch, who moves over from middays on sister station 101 The Bounce (KZCE).

Lynch previously hosted mornings in the market at Riviera Broadcast Group’s Hot 97.5 (KMVA).

As Sunny embraces its new identity, Diana Steele takes over middays, and Lizette joins the cluster to host afternoons. The latter will also take Lynch’s former midday slot on The Bounce.

Lynch said, “I’m thrilled to return to my roots back in morning drive; even more excited to still be in Phoenix, a city I adore!! I can already tell that Sunny 104.3 is going to be something special! I’m truly honored to be growing with this cluster and to be included in this new chapter!”

Steele said, “I am so excited to join the Sunny 104.3 family and bring that ‘feel good’ vibe to the Valley of The Sun.”

Lizette said, “I am so excited for the opportunity to continue my 15+ year radio journey with such an incredible team. With the new Sunny 104.3 and 101.1 The Bounce as my new home, I am incredibly hopeful for what the future brings for us in Phoenix!”

Program Director Eric Rosado said, “After only a few days on the air, we are receiving a lot of positive feedback on the new Sunny 104.3…We are proud to highlight this talented team who understands our community and will bring authentic companionship on the air every day.”