Mega Moves to 99.3 as Sunny 104.3 Lights Up in Phoenix

Sierra H Multimedia is adding a third station in Phoenix, with the rise of Sunny 104.3 (KAJM). With the debut of the Soft Adult Contemporary-formatted station, Mega 104.3 is relocating to 99.3 FM while keeping its existing programming and on-air lineup.

Sierra H Owner Ken Brentlinger said, “It’s an exciting day for Sierra H Multimedia as we grow the company to three total stations while adding a proven format that we know listeners and advertisers will both enjoy being a part of.”

Sierra H Content Director Eric Rosado added, “It’s a Sunny day, and we’re proud to introduce a new destination for at-work listening and Relaxing Favorites for the Valley of the Sun. Sunny 104.3 fills a void in the market with familiar hits spanning four decades.”