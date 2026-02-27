Sean Spicer Heads to NYC Radio With ‘Full Court Press’ on WABC

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is coming to New York City talk radio with the debut of Full Court Press on Red Apple Media’s 77WABC. The Sunday morning show joins a weekend lineup that recently added former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Spicer served as the 30th White House Press Secretary and previously held senior communications and political strategy roles, including positions at the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and in the George W. Bush administration.

Spicer will focus on national politics and current events, featuring interviews with newsmakers and commentary on issues shaping Washington and the country.

Spicer said, “WABC Radio doesn’t whisper, it leads! It is one of the most iconic and influential radio stations in the US. WABC Radio listeners expect truth, energy, and authenticity, and that’s exactly what I’m going to give them. I couldn’t be more excited to join the incredible 77WABC lineup.”

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio Owner and CEO John Catsimatidis commented, “Big name personalities define WABC Radio. Sean is a powerful addition to our Sunday lineup and another example of WABC’s unmatched ability to attract major talent and deliver must-hear talk. The show is going to be fast, fearless, and honest, with smart conversation, sharp opinion, and honest discussion about the stories driving the country.”