Guzman, Corelli in at MediaCo for Multiplatform Sales Buildup

With an eye on the 2026 midterms, MediaCo is growing its national sales bench, appointing Victor Hugo Guzman to oversee local and national sales while adding Jason Corelli to lead integrated audio strategy at the company’s new national Sigma Audio Networks.

As Director of Local & National Sales Development, Guzman brings more than two decades of experience in media sales leadership, and, along with his local and national purview, will also work closely with MediaCo’s Political Sales Team.

Simultaneously, Sigma Audio Networks has appointed Corelli as Senior Vice President of Integrated Audio Sales. Corelli follows Sigma’s new President and CEO, Elisa Torres, over from Spanish Broadcasting System’s AIRE Radio Networks, where he served as VP from 2018 until departing in February.

MediaCo CEO and President Albert Rodriguez remarked, “Victor understands how to turn audience momentum into revenue opportunity. As we continue scaling our sales organization and deepening our relationships across both commercial and political categories, his experience and leadership will play an important role in expanding our impact nationally and locally.”

Guzman said, “MediaCo has quickly become one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing multicultural broadcast companies in the country. I couldn’t be more excited about what lies ahead. The opportunity to help brands and political partners connect authentically with multicultural audiences at scale is incredibly powerful.”

He added to Radio Ink, “I’m joining MediaCo at a pivotal time. The audience growth we’re seeing across linear, streaming, and audio platforms creates a powerful runway for revenue expansion. My focus is simple: translate momentum into measurable business results for our partners nationwide.”

Torres commented, “Jason’s decision to join Sigma Audio speaks to where the audio marketplace is heading. As brands prioritize growth audiences and measurable scale, they are seeking new operating models—and the leaders who can deliver them. Jason has consistently been at the forefront of integrated audio sales innovation. His expertise will accelerate Sigma’s expansion and strengthen our partnerships across the agency and brand community.”

Corelli stated, “I’m excited to join Sigma Audio Networks at a time when the industry is clearly ready for transformation. Multicultural audiences represent the majority of America’s growth, yet buying them at scale has remained fragmented. Sigma Audio Networks is solving that challenge with a unified, culturally authentic, and measurable model. I look forward to helping expand that opportunity for agencies and brands.”