Focus 360 Circles Up With Karen Henderson as Radio-Centric SVP

Media ad sales provider Focus 360 is welcoming Karen Henderson aboard as Senior Vice President of Sales for the company’s radio portfolio. Henderson joins from Huntington Billboards, but was previously held sales leadership roles at several AM/FM networks.

At Katz Media Group, Henderson led revenue and new business development efforts across both Western and Eastern regions. Her background also includes senior sales roles at Westwood One and Skyview Networks. In her new role, Henderson will oversee sales strategy and investment alignment across Focus 360’s national radio network and Creator Square portfolio, which pairs brands with YouTube creators for host-read integrations.

Focus 360 CEO Phil Brown said, “Karen’s strong relationships across the advertising agency community and her proven ability to generate new business make her an ideal fit for Focus 360. We’re excited to have someone of her caliber representing both our AM/FM radio inventory and our YouTube creator live-read offerings, and we’re confident she will help drive meaningful growth for our partners and our company.”

Henderson commented, “Focus 360 is operating at an important moment for both audio and creator-led advertising, especially since AM/FM Radio is the number one reach medium, and YouTube is the top platform for podcast consumption and discovery. I’m looking forward to adding to the company’s trusted relationships with advertisers by delivering smart, accountable solutions in these areas, and helping clients unlock even more value from Focus 360’s radio network and Creator Square.”