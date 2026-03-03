ACM Announces 61st Radio Nominees; KFRG Earns Three

Audacy Riverside’s KFROG 95.1 (KFRG) leads the Academy of Country Music‘s radio nominees for the 61st ACM Awards, which return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 17, and will be announced at CRS 2026.

KFRG is this year’s frontrunner with three nominations, while KILT, KSCS, WBEE, WCKK, and WUBE each earned two nominations.

The full list of nominees is:

National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

B-Dub – B-Dub Radio

Cody Alan – Highway Mornings with Cody Alan

Katie Neal – Katie & Company

Rob Stone and Holly Hutton – The Rob + Holly Show

Steve Harmon – Steve Harmon Show

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year

B-Dub – B-Dub Radio Saturday Night

Big D, Bubba, Shaffer – Honky Tonkin’ with Big D & Bubba

Heather Froglear – 90’s Country with Heather

Kelleigh Bannen – Today’s Country Radio

Ryan Fox – American Country Countdown with Ryan Fox

On-Air Personality of the Year – Major Market

Angie Ward – WUBL-FM – Atlanta, GA

Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Sam Sansevere, Dubs) – KEEY-FM – Minneapolis, MN

The Coop Show (Coop) – WKIS-FM – Miami, FL

Erik & Jenny (Erik Scott Smith & Jenny Lee) – KCYY-FM – San Antonio, TX

Frito & Katy – KILT-FM – Houston, TX

Niko + Cheyenne – KMLE-FM – Phoenix, AZ

Rachel Ryan – KSCS-FM – Dallas, TX

On-Air Personality of the Year – Large Market

Heather Froglear – KFRG – Riverside, CA

Jesse & Anna (Jesse Tack, Anna Marie, Jake Thomson) – WUBE – Cincinnati, OH

Kelli and Anthony (Kelli Green and Anthony Donatelli) – KFRG – Riverside, CA

Mad Dawg in the Afternoon – WQDR – Raleigh, NC

Maria D’Antonio – WDSY – Pittsburgh, PA

On-Air Personality of the Year – Medium Market

The Bee Morning Coffee Club (TJ Sharp, Bo Jaxon, Hope Breen) – WBEE – Rochester, NY

The Doc Show with Chewy (Doc Medek, Chewy Medek) – WGGY – Wilkes-Barre, PA

Julie and DJ in the Morning (Julie K and DJ Thee Trucker) – WPCV – Lakeland, FL

Mo & StyckMan – WUSY – Chattanooga, TN

Steve & Gina in the Morning (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT – Omaha, NE

Tug Cowart Show – WCKN – Charleston, SC

On-Air Personality of the Year – Small Market

Ben & Arnie (Ben Butler, Arnie Andrews) – WCOW – Sparta, WI

B-MO in the MO’rning (Brian “B-MO” Montgomery) – WCKK – Walnut Grove, MS

Dan Austin – WQHK – Fort Wayne, IN

The Dr. Shane and Tess Show – WPAP – Panama City, FL

The Eddie Foxx Show (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF – Asheville, NC

Radio Station of the Year – Major Market

KILT – Houston, TX

KSCS – Dallas, TX

KSON – San Diego, CA

WPOC – Baltimore, MD

WXTU – Philadelphia, PA

Radio Station of the Year – Large Market

KFRG – Riverside, CA

WLHK – Indianapolis, IN

WMIL – Milwaukee, WI

WSIX – Nashville, TN

WUBE – Cincinnati, OH

Radio Station of the Year – Medium Market

KUZZ – Bakersfield, CA

WBEE – Rochester, NY

WHKO – Dayton, OH

WLFP – Memphis, TN

WQMX – Akron, OH

Radio Station of the Year – Small Market

KCLR – Columbia, MO

KFGE – Lincoln, NE

WCKK – Walnut Grove, MS

WXFL – Florence, AL

WYCT – Pensacola, FL

WYOT – Rochelle, IL