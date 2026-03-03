Kevin ‘Muthaknows’ Cesar Returns to Philly Radio at 100.3 WRNB

Urban One Philadelphia has named Kevin “Muthaknows” Cesar to 100.3 WRNB for mornings and weekends. Cesar will join WRNB weekdays, where he will further localize The Morning Hustle for local listeners and launch his first solo program on Sundays.

“Mutha” plans to bring his “The Tea” segment to the station, offering commentary on celebrity headlines and trending topics, with weekly appearances on The Divine Martino Midday Show. Cesar most recently served as a co-host of the local Rise & Grind Morning Show on iHeartMedia’s Power 99 (WUSL), before layoffs in October.

Cesar said, “I am thrilled to announce my joining the team at 100.3 WRNB, Philadelphia’s premiere R&B station. I’m bringing the funny and I’m all about serving up fresh tea to the airwaves and awesome content for the listeners. Come hang out as we kick off this wild ride.”

Urban One Philadelphia Director of Operations and Programming Divine Martino said, “We are thrilled to welcome Muthaknows to our team. He has built an incredible reputation in the Philadelphia tri-state area as a dynamic radio personality whose voice connects authentically with listeners, while his dedication to community impact truly sets him apart. His passion, creativity, and infectious energy will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and serve our audience.”

Urban One Philadelphia Vice President & General Manager Sean Sams said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Muthaknows to the Urban One Philadelphia family. Mutha is a true Philadelphia original and an authentic voice with impact that extends far beyond the microphone. He represents exactly what Urban One stands for: culture, connection, and purpose. We’re proud to add him and ‘the tea’ to our team.”