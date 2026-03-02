US92 (92.7 FM) Northeast Nebraska Country, features the best country music of the ‘90s, 2000s and Today, along with an Americana flavor and Red Dirt Country. Featuring weather coverage, awarding-winning news, and community events such as our Green Light Great Night live music events! Established in 2000, US92’s 50,000-watt signal reaches listeners within a 125-mile radius of Norfolk, Neb. It can also be enjoyed online at www.us92.com.

The Role: Full Time On Air/Production

Reports To: GM

Salary: TBD on Experience

Location: Norfolk NE

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Full-Time On-Air Talent to join our dynamic radio team at US92. The ideal candidate will have a passion for radio broadcasting, a strong on-air presence, and a desire to learn and grow within the field. As a member of our team, you will be responsible for delivering engaging and entertaining live content while having the opportunity to gain valuable experience in programming and production.

This position will provide exposure to various aspects of radio operations and programming, including assisting with content creation, scheduling, and show production, all while ensuring compliance with Nebraska state and federal regulations.

Send resume to Jessica Walkerat [email protected]