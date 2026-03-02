As Hispanic Ad Gap Persists, Radio Delivers the Audience

Hispanic consumers are powering US population growth and commanding trillions in buying power, yet advertisers remain disproportionately absent. New research argues radio is perhaps the best-positioned medium to close that widening investment gap.

In a new Sound Answers report, Katz Radio Group notes that Hispanic consumers now represent roughly 25% of the US population under age 30 and command an estimated $2.6–$2.7 trillion in buying power. Between 2022 and 2023, Hispanics accounted for more than 70% of total US population growth.

Despite that scale, Hispanic-targeted media receive only about four cents of every US advertising dollar, according to the report.

Katz characterizes the imbalance as structural rather than cyclical. Markets including El Paso, Miami, and San Antonio already reflect Hispanic majorities, while Los Angeles and Houston approach or exceed 40% Hispanic population share. The report argues that brands treating Hispanic outreach as a niche line item risk underinvesting in a segment driving long-term growth.

Reach and trust metrics further reinforce the case, as 89% of Hispanic Persons 12+ listen to radio each week. The Katz Radio Group 2026 Media Trust Study found that 87% of Hispanics rate radio as very trustworthy or trustworthy, the highest of any major media platform measured. Podcasts registered 79%, newspapers 76%, television 67%, and social media 59%.

Broader industry data aligns with that conclusion.

In February, iHeartMedia released its “New American Consumer: Bicultural Latinos” study, conducted with Collage Group, showing that more than 92% of Bicultural Latinos listen to broadcast radio weekly. That segment now represents nearly 40% of all US Latinos and is tied to $4.1 trillion in economic clout. The study also found Bicultural Latinos are 22% more likely than the general population to make a purchase after hearing a brand advertise on the radio.

Additional Nielsen data cited in recent coverage shows 93% of Hispanic adults listen to radio monthly and are significantly more likely than the general population to purchase or recommend a product advertised on radio. Taken together, the data from Katz, iHeartMedia, and Nielsen reinforce a consistent theme: Hispanic consumers represent structural population and economic growth, and broadcast radio continues to deliver both reach and trust within that audience.

Want to learn more about the best way to reach this powerful demographic? Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference is May 27 and 28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort. Registration is now open at the lowest price of the year!