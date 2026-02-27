The Art of the Sticky Guest

Guest segments, even with big stars, often tank in PPM. They can slow the pace and feel promotional. And the second, the conversation drifts into industry talk, listeners bail. But guest interviews don’t have to take a hit. They can be sticky, too.

I was reminded of that this week in a coaching session with the DJ Walker Morning Show in Stockton-Modesto. DJ, Jaimee Lee, and Tori D interviewed The Band Perry. The segments were funny, fun, and well-paced. Solid B content.

Then OM Andy Winford asked the right question: “How do we make this A-level?”

The goal isn’t good, it’s memorable.

Moving Guest Segments from Good to Great

1. Build anticipation.

The show recorded the interview and promoted it the day before. Smart.

Most listeners tune in at the same time every day. Tease the guest at 7:20 today. Air it at 7:20 tomorrow. That’s horizontal TSL appointment listening. Tease one or two of the most provocative real-life questions you’re going to ask.

“Tomorrow at 7:20, we’re asking Kimberly Perry the craziest thing she’s ever done to an ex.” Now you’ve created curiosity.

2. Tease emotion.

The day of the interview, tease the segment with lifestyle, conflict, humor, or vulnerability questions.

Emotion is what people lean in for.

3. Start with the hook.

Since you’ve recorded the interview, move the most compelling, emotional, or provocative question to the beginning of the segment.

4. Cut the industry talk.

Listeners don’t care who produced the record, track titles, or tour details. If it doesn’t connect to real life, delete it.

5. Ask questions that trigger stories.

The strongest moments weren’t about music. They were about life.

“What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done to an ex?”

“How did you two meet?”

“You went from a sibling trio to a married duo. What family drama happened?”

“Years ago, you said, ‘Mama always told us to eat plenty of fiber.’ How’s your diet now?”

Those questions sparked storytelling, laughter, vulnerability, and relatability.

That’s sticky.

6. Create a signature close.

They ended with a rapid-fire game called “Psycho or Logical.” Example questions:

“10,043 unread messages.” (Psycho or logical?)

“Toilet paper under instead of over.”

It’s quick. It reveals personality and character, and it humanizes the guest.

We decided to make it their signature guest closer.

7. Replay strategically.

Run the tightened version in other dayparts and on other days to expand reach.

Guest interviews don’t fail because guests are boring. They fail when we make them about the guest instead of the listener.

Shift the focus to real life, relationships, conflict, humor, vulnerability, and you turn interviews into stories. And stories are sticky.

That’s how you move guest interviews from tanking to A-level sticky content.