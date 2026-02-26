SiriusXM Targets $1.25 Billion Debt Extension From 2026 to 2032

While debt swaps continue to be an inevitability for many terrestrial radio operators, SiriusXM is attempting to push a major repayment obligation of its own six years down the road via one of the largest single debt management moves in recent radio industry history.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has declared its intentions to make a concurrent tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 3.125% Senior Notes due 2026, targeting a full $1.25 billion in principal outstanding as of December 31, 2025. Aiming for a new due date of 2032, this would lock in a longer runway before the next major repayment obligation comes due, albeit at a considerably higher coupon than the 3.125% rate on the retiring notes.

The new interest rate will be 5.875%.

Proceeds from the new bond offering, combined with cash on hand, will fund the tender and redeem any notes not tendered, ensuring the 2026 maturity is fully extinguished. No financial advisors were named in the announcement, but consummation of the expected note sale is expected around March 4.

The transaction follows a pattern seen across the broader media industry, where heavily leveraged companies have moved aggressively to push back debt maturities rather than face repayment walls in the near term.

iHeartMedia completed a debt exchange in November 2024, extending maturities to 2029 through 2031 while absorbing an average interest rate increase of 2.5%. Cumulus Media swapped 6.75% notes due in 2026 for 8.75% notes due in 2029 in April of that year. Urban One structured a similar exchange in November, offering bondholders new 7.625% notes due in 2031 in exchange for existing 7.375% paper due in 2028.

In its latest earnings call, SiriusXM reported a return to profitability in 2025, posting net income of $805 million after a $2.1 billion loss in 2024, while continuing an in-car strategy aimed squarely at taking listening share from AM/FM radio through lower-priced, ad-supported packages. For 2026, SiriusXM guided to largely flat revenue and EBITDA, with free cash flow expected to rise to about $1.35 billion as the company focuses on cost control, debt reduction, and expanding its in-car footprint.