CMB Seeks Nominations for 2026 Christian Radio Mentoring Class

Christian Music Broadcasters is accepting nominations for its 2026-2027 Leadership Mentoring cohort, a seven-month development program aimed at strengthening current and emerging leaders in Christian radio. Each cohort is capped at 18 mentees.

Station managers and organizational leaders are encouraged to nominate staff members they identify as future leaders. Eligible nominees include on-air talent, fundraisers, content creators, marketers, technical team members, and department heads.

The program, led by consultant Paul Martin, includes monthly one-on-one mentoring conversations tailored to each participant’s goals, as well as live 90-minute Zoom classroom sessions featuring Martin and industry guests. Participants will also work through seven guided leadership topics supported by structured workbooks designed for reflection and practical application.

CMB said the program is designed to build self-awareness, strengthen team leadership skills, and help participants navigate change within a peer community focused on professional growth.

Nominations, including self-nominations, must be submitted through the CMB Mentoring Nomination Form by Friday, May 15.