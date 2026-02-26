Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez to Host KERA’s ‘NTX Now’

North Texas public radio outlet KERA will debut a new live weekday talk show this summer, expanding its local programming with NTX Now, a one-hour morning format co-hosted by Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez built around civic life and community conversation.

Corning brings more than 15 years of experience in North Texas television news, including eight years as a morning anchor at WFAA and earlier work anchoring World News Now and reporting for Good Morning America at ABC News. Suarez joined KERA News in 2020 and most recently covered Tarrant County government.

The show is designed to complement NPR national coverage, reporting from The Texas Newsroom, and KERA’s existing talk programming. In addition to the radio broadcast, NTX Now will include a podcast, video and social content, and live events.

KERA President & CEO Nico Leone said, “‘NTX Now’ will be an excellent complement to our existing program lineup. Paired with NPR’s coverage of national and international news, statewide reporting from The Texas Newsroom, and ‘Think’s’ ability to spark curiosity — ‘NTX Now’ will provide a compelling, deeply regional context for KERA’s listening audience and will explore solutions to the issues shaping the future of our communities.”

Corning said, “It’s a bit of a dust storm right now as people seek sources they trust. KERA has always been so solidly grounded in this community and has never lost sight of the importance of fact-based journalism and compelling storytelling around the events and people that shape our region. KERA is meeting the moment with this new show, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Suarez said, “I see ‘NTX Now’ as a gathering place for our audience where we can just sit together and figure out what’s going on locally. I’m excited to spend an hour with our listeners every morning.”

Executive Producer Stephen Becker said, “This has been an opportunity that KERA has been measuring and anticipating for some time. With these two charismatic personalities — who are deeply embedded in North Texas culture and are beloved, respected journalists — we aim to earn the ear and trust of North Texas listeners.”