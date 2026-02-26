SiriusXM Revs Up Full-Season IndyCar Coverage for 2026

Beginning with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 1, SiriusXM will once again carry every on and off-track development of the NTT IndyCar Series season on its dedicated IndyCar Nation channel, including all 18 races on the 2026 calendar.

Coverage also includes qualifying and practice sessions throughout the season.

Beyond race-day coverage, SiriusXM will continue to produce weekly IndyCar-focused programming. Brick-by-Brick, hosted by Jack Arute and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan, airs Wednesdays at 5 p.m. ET on INDYCAR Nation and is available on demand. SiriusXM will also extend its sponsorship relationship with Meyer Shank Racing for the 2026 season. The first collaboration of the season will feature Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Honda carrying a Tom Petty Radio paint scheme at the St. Petersburg opener.

The racing podcast Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, hosted by James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi, will debut new weekly episodes on the SiriusXM app and major podcast platforms, and will also air on race days on the IndyCar Nation channel.