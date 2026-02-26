The SoCal Sound Licenses to Consolidate Under CSUN Ownership

After nearly a decade as a simulcast partner with California State University, Northridge’s 88.5 The SoCal Sound (KCSN), KSBR will exit Saddleback College control under a donation agreement transferring the station’s FCC license to CSUN, pending Commission approval.

The move formalizes a partnership that began in 2017, when KSBR and KCSN began simulcasting The SoCal Sound across Orange and Los Angeles Counties. If approved, both licenses would be consolidated under CSUN’s University Corporation, which oversees KCSN, while the Triple-A format remains unchanged.

Station leaders said listeners should not expect programming shifts.

Following the rescission of federal funds for public radio, The SoCal Sound General Manager Pat Osburn said Saddleback College officials offered to consolidate their license to CSUN to ensure the continued operation of KSBR with KCSN. Osburn said, “The consolidation of both licenses under one owner makes good sense. The day-to-day operations of a multi-media station that includes FM-radio and HD1 programming require the singular focus we will enjoy under CSUN’s committed support.” He added that the merged licenses create stability, which is helpful for long-term planning.”

The SoCal Sound Program Director Marc “Mookie” Kaczor said joint ownership of the licenses “strengthens The SoCal Sound’s ability to sustain its unique programming and expand its presence as Southern California’s locally owned, independent, public, non-profit radio station.”

CSUN University Corporation Executive Director Rick Evans said, “While audiences will not notice any changes to the existing programming, CSUN is leaning into the competitive media environment. The university is committed to both stations’ success.”