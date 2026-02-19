Denver’s Plante To Join Grand Ole Opry Centennial Celebration

106.7 The Bull (KWBL) midday host Denise Plante will be the latest radio name to serve as a guest announcer at the Grand Ole Opry in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The iHeartMedia Denver talent will grace the stage in Nashville on February 21.

Her appearance comes during a year of professional recognition. Plante was recently named Best Midday Show by the Colorado Broadcasters Association and was inducted into the Colorado Broadcasters Hall of Fame in its inaugural 2025 class.

Plante stated, “To be invited to stand on that stage and be part of the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th anniversary is beyond anything I ever imagined. Country music and radio have given me so much throughout my career, and to celebrate this milestone with the Opry is truly an honor I will carry with me forever.”