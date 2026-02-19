Central Coast Public Radio’s KCBX Appoints Chris McBride as GM

Central Coast Public Radio has named Chris McBride General Manager, succeeding Frank Lanzone, who has led the San Luis Obispo-based station since 1980. McBride joined KCBX in 2023 as Development Director and later added the role of Assistant General Manager.

Before arriving at KCBX, McBride served as director of annual giving at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and was the first outreach director at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo. Even as he steps out of the top role, Lanzone will remain involved with the organization in several capacities, including as executive director of the Live Oak Music Festival, the annual benefit event he co-founded to support the station.

Lanzone commented, “I believe Chris to be an outstanding choice to meet the expected and unexpected challenges ahead of us. Her expertise in planning, fundraising, collaborating, and troubleshooting will serve KCBX well. Chris has also been a longstanding member of the community with deep roots in San Luis Obispo County, just like KCBX, making her a great match for this position.”

McBride added, “I’m excited to step into this role. It is inspiring to see how deeply our staff, volunteers, and the Central Coast community care for and value KCBX. The station truly is a community treasure.”