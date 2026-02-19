RAB Schedules Industry-Wide ‘One Voice’ Update Webinar

Backed with fresh data on radio’s audience success, the RAB and its Board of Directors are giving an update on the state of its One Voice for Radio series with a free live webinar on March 4 to push the benefits of unified industry action with advertisers and communities.

Titled “Better Together,” the 1p ET event will feature RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey alongside Townsquare Media COO Erik Hellum, Cox Media Group EVP Radio Rob Babin, Lenawee Broadcasting Company President Julie Koehn, and Bonneville International EVP Regional Media Operations Scott Sutherland. Registration is available through the RAB website.

The One Voice for Radio initiative, launched in 2025, promotes radio’s value as an advertising medium and community platform.

Earlier this month, Nielsen Senior Director of Audience and Consumer Insights Jon Miller joined Hulvey for a separate RAB webinar, revealing Nielsen’s three-minute qualifier delivered a 14% average quarter-hour audience increase across PPM markets in its first year.

Afternoon drive posted the largest demographic gain at 15% among adults 25-54, while Miller flagged weekends as an undervalued daypart seeing significant audience growth. Daily cume rose approximately 7% at the station level, and zero quarter-hour instances declined as the methodology captured more short-duration listening events. Contemporary Christian ranked as the fastest-growing format in PPM markets among adults 25-54, with shares up more than 30 percent over three years, while Alternative showed double-digit gains after several years of decline.