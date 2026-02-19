Women To Watch: Letty B; B96, Chicago

“I was born and raised in LA and grew up listening to LA radio,” says Letty B. “I was obsessed with it.” That obsession turned into a calling in a single moment: as a high schooler in Los Angeles, Letty won Backstreet Boys tickets on KIIS-FM with JoJo on the air.

“I grabbed a cassette tape and recorded myself winning,” she laughs. “I thought it was the coolest thing to be on the radio and wanted to do what JoJo did. It was then I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

From that moment forward, radio became the goal. While in college, Letty joined the KIIS street team and spent three years learning the business from the ground up. “I did everything: events, promotions, whatever they needed,” she says. “I also learned how to board-op. I just wanted to be in the building and absorb everything.”

But she wanted more.

“I told the PD and APD I wanted to be on-air,” she recalls. “They were honest with me and said, ‘You’re going to have to move, get experience in smaller markets, and hopefully one day come back.’ That stuck with me. So, I took a huge risk and did exactly that.”

Her first move was to Palm Springs, where she worked middays at a small station for minimum wage. “I didn’t care about the money,” she says. “I just wanted the experience. I knew this was the path if I wanted to grow.”

After only seven months, another door opened when she returned to iHeart to host middays at heritage station KDON in the Salinas/Santa Cruz/Monterey market.

“I was so grateful for that opportunity,” she says. “It felt like things were starting to move.”

Not long after, she landed her first major-market role doing middays at KMVQ in San Francisco. “That was my first big break,” Letty says. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is really happening.’”

She spent five years in San Francisco building her sound and her confidence. But one goal remained front and center: returning home to KIIS.

“I set a goal to be on KIIS one day,” she says. “I worked my butt off, took all the advice, got better as a jock, and I accomplished that. Doing middays in my hometown at the station that inspired me was a major dream come true.”

From there, Letty’s career continued across the country’s biggest markets. She hosted mornings in Miami at WMIA, returned to Los Angeles to work at legendary KOST, and now calls Chicago home. She currently hosts middays on B96 for Audacy, with additional shows on 99.1 The Mix and 105.1 The Mix in Madison.

“Doing radio in three of the top five markets in the country is something I’m really proud of,” she says. “And being on so many legendary call letters, that’s not lost on me. I’ve literally done it all: Top 40, Hot AC, Country, Spanish. I love being versatile.”

Her audience has evolved with her over the years, particularly women. “My average follower is a woman in all walks of life,” she explains. “Single girls, married, moms, divorced, grandmothers. I’ve always connected with the girlies. A lot of them have been with me since my early days in San Francisco and LA. I feel like we’ve grown up together and continue to cheer each other on through different chapters in life.”

That authenticity is the foundation of her brand. “I basically live my life on-air and on my socials,” she says. “What you see on my Instagram, you’re going to hear about on the air. They’re one and the same for me. If I share something online, I’ll talk about it on-air. If listeners message me on social media, that becomes content. It’s all connected.”

Outside the studio, Letty is deeply committed to animal rescue and advocacy. “I’m a huge dog lover,” she says. “In every city I’ve lived in, I’ve made it a point to connect with shelters and rescues: fostering, volunteering, fundraising, donating, adopting. It’s something I’m really passionate about, and I love using my platform to help.”

After more than a decade in radio, she’s witnessed significant industry changes. “Radio was so different when I started,” she says. “Even ten years ago, it was different from what it is now. The industry is shrinking. There are fewer opportunities, fewer people willing to move, less live and local, more tracking. I get that tracking saves money, but there’s nothing like having someone live and local who can really connect with the community.”

Her advice to emerging talent is rooted in humility and growth. “Be authentic to who you are — that’s why we’re here,” she says. “Perfection is never the goal. Being real and relatable is. Use your daily life to connect with listeners. Be adaptable because this industry is always changing.”

She also encourages newcomers to seek feedback and mentorship. “Ask for advice. Look for mentors. Don’t be afraid to get air checked,” she says. “Trust me, I know how brutal that can feel, but it’s the only way to get better. Put your ego aside, ask for critiques, and actually implement the notes. Always look for ways to improve. Network, make connections, send your airchecks everywhere. Even if no one responds, keep going.”

As for what’s next, Letty is focused on deepening her roots in Chicago. “This year is about fully diving into Chicago life, marrying the market, and growing my local presence,” she says. “I’ve only been here about a year, and it’s been a transition year — moving, having a baby, adjusting. Now that I’m settled, I’m ready to hit the ground running and really connect with my new home.”

From recording a radio win on a cassette tape to building a career across the country’s biggest stations, Letty B continues to lead with authenticity, resilience, and heart. “Just be you,” she says. “That’s always been my thing. Live your authentic life on-air and on your socials, and the right listeners will find you.”

Follow Letty B on Instagram @iamlettyb