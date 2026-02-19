Saga Jonesboro’s 28th Wishathon Clears $544K for Arkansas Kids

Saga Communications’ Jonesboro Media Group has again raised hundreds of thousands of dollars during its annual Have-A-Heart Wishathon, generating enough funding to grant more than 50 wishes for children facing critical illness through Make-A-Wish Mid-South.

The one-day fundraiser was held across Saga’s six stations in the market and Gray Television’s KAIT-TV. The event featured stories from past wish recipients, students participating in the “Kids for Wish Kids” campaign, and community leaders supporting the cause. Volunteers staffed 18 roadblocks across the region while donations were collected throughout the broadcast on radio, television, and social platforms.

With the average wish now costing approximately $10,000, this year’s total of $544,008 is expected to fund roughly 54 wishes.

Saga Jonesboro President and General Manager Trey Stafford said, “The impact our association with Make-A-Wish has had on the communities we serve is immeasurable. Just as important is the impact super-serving our community like we have for decades has had on the success of our company. Our commitment to and involvement with Make-A-Wish has been a big part of that success.”

KAIT-TV Vice President and General Manager Hatton Weeks said, “We do several events together with the Jonesboro Media Group each year. We lead the state’s biggest fireworks display together, we conduct the area’s biggest food drive for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas together, and other events and activities that are important to the areas we serve. Make-A-Wish puts the icing on the cake.”