Christian Radio Front and Center at NRB 2026 Convention

The National Religious Broadcasters used day one of its 2026 Convention in Nashville to reinforce radio’s policy priorities, leadership pipeline, and long-term role in faith-based media, with resolutions, elections, and industry recognitions for Christian broadcasters.

At its annual board meeting during the convention, NRB adopted nine formal resolutions outlining its advocacy focus for the year ahead. Of particular relevance to radio, the board pledged to oppose harmful FCC policy changes to Christian broadcasters and to “vigorously advocate” for protecting local AM and FM radio.

The NRB has been a staunch voice for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, previously calling AM radio “a messenger of stability and a calm in the storm,” and playing a large role in getting President Trump involved in the fight to keep free access to the AM band in the automobile dashboard.

For 2026, the board also reaffirmed its support for religious liberty, free speech, and free press, positioning those principles as foundational to Christian broadcasting.

Leadership elections at the convention further reflected radio’s presence within the organization. Sharon Geiger, Assistant General Manager and Outreach Director at KCBI-FM, was elected Chairman of the Executive Committee. Other executive roles were filled by leaders from Christian broadcasting, ministry, and media organizations, with multiple radio-affiliated executives serving on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

The newly elected Class of 2029 Board of Directors includes several radio executives and station leaders, such as Perry Atkinson of theDove Media, Stuart Epperson, Jr. of Truth Network, Doug Myer of WDAC, Tom Steigleman of KATB, and John Summerville of Trans World Radio.

The convention also highlighted the legacy and ongoing impact of Christian radio through Salem Media Group’s annual Salem Summit Breakfast. During the gathering of more than 500 ministry and media leaders, Salem presented the 2026 Stuart Epperson Award for Excellence in Christian Media to Dr. David Jeremiah, Senior Pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church and founder of Turning Point Ministries.

The award honors the legacy of Salem co-founder Stuart Epperson.

Salem CEO Dave Santrella said Dr. Jeremiah’s ministry reflects “the very qualities Stuart Epperson championed in Christian broadcasting.”