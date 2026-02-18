The Ticket Remains Detroit’s Radio Admission to Lions Football

Audacy Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT) has signed a multi-year extension to remain the flagship radio home of the Detroit Lions, continuing its long-running broadcast partnership with the NFL franchise across pre-, regular-, and post-season games.

As part of the renewed deal, the station will continue airing the Lions Review Show, hosted by Lions Radio Network play-by-play voice Dan Miller alongside WXYT hosts Will Burchfield and Bob Wojnowski on Mondays during the season.

In addition to live game coverage, The Ticket will continue to deliver related programming and weekly team content throughout the season, with starting quarterback Jared Goff and Head Coach Dan Campbell scheduled for weekly guest spots on Costa & Jansen with Heather and The Karsch & Anderson Show.

Audacy Detroit SVP and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “In Detroit, the Lions represent our resilience and our pride. We are honored to extend our long-standing partnership with the team, serving as the bridge between the field and the fans. This extension underscores our deep commitment to the team and to delivering the most authentic and highest quality game-day experience to the dedicated Lions fans across the region and beyond.”

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said, “We are grateful to continue our partnership with 97.1 The Ticket as the radio home of Detroit Lions football. This is a partnership that ensures a strong connection to our fans through the most prominent sports station in the area for years to come.”