Lotus Broadens Larry Mac’s Role Across Tucson Portfolio

Lotus Communications has promoted Larry Mac to Director of Operations & Programming, expanding his oversight across both the company’s Spanish-language and general market station portfolios in Southern Arizona after more than 19 years with the company.

He will help oversee operations for Spanish-language stations La Caliente 92.1 & 95.7 (KCMT) and La Buena 94.3 (KTKT), while continuing to support programming and operations across the general market portfolio, which includes MixFM 94.9 (KMXZ), KLPX 96.1, KFMA 102.1, ESPN Tucson (KFFN-AM), and Hank FM 93.3 (KLPX-HD3).

Mac will also continue his afternoon on-air shift on KLPX.

Lotus Arizona General Manager Dee Anne Thomas said, “We’re excited about the continued growth of our Spanish-language and General Market stations under this collaborative leadership structure. Larry brings more than 19 years of experience and a deep commitment to our Tucson operations.”

Mac added, “I’m excited to take on this new challenge with Arizona Lotus and continue building great radio across Southern Arizona. I’m grateful to Lotus Corp and General Manager Dee Anne Thomas for the trust and opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with Enrique and his team to strengthen our programming and connection with listeners.”