iHeart Welcomes Ginn and Jones To Community Markets Division

TEGNA Head of Sales Enablement and Business Development Matt Ginn is jumping to iHeartMedia as Division President of Community Markets, serving across 30 markets spanning the Midsouth, South Carolina, Georgia, the Southwest, and Texas.

In the role, iHeart says Ginn will focus on sales enablement and operational alignment across local teams, with responsibility for providing tools, training, and best practices designed to support measurable advertiser outcomes.

As such, the broadcaster is also welcoming Wayne Jones aboard as Metro President for its Texas Community Markets. In that role, Jones will oversee sales operations and efficiency across Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Waco, McAllen, and Bryan, reporting to Ginn. Jones joins iHeartMedia from Urban One Houston, where he served as Director of Sales and Business Development for nine years.

iHeart President of Community Markets John Karpinski said, “Matt brings a rare combination of experience across every level of sales leadership and enablement. His background in developing people, sharpening processes, and driving modern revenue strategy will help us to continue to grow and elevate iHeartMedia’s commitment to drive results for advertisers. His understanding of how high-performing organizations operate will help us accelerate what’s working and raise the bar even further.”

Ginn remarked, “I’m excited to join the iHeartMedia team and help deepen connections in every community we serve. From day one, I’m eager to collaborate with our sales teams, with a focus on building trust, delivering results for advertisers, and driving long-term brand value for our partners through the power of audio and real human connection.”

Jones added, “I couldn’t be more excited to join iHeartMedia and go to work alongside some of the best media professionals in the business. I’m honored to step into this opportunity, grateful for the trust placed in me, and ready to get to work delivering results for our partners and communities.”