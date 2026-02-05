Triton Digital Enhances Podcast Analytics Across Global Markets

Triton Digital has launched a new Podcast Metrics Industry Feature Set, expanding its analytics platform with modern industry-level benchmarks. The features provide publishers with visibility into performance across the top 20 podcast markets worldwide.

The toolkit extends measurement beyond individual shows, giving publishers visibility into broader listening patterns and competitive positioning. Features include download benchmarking across release windows, market share analysis by multiple filters, and audience composition insights intended to support programming, sales, and growth decisions.

BBC Studios served as a proof-of-concept partner, providing early feedback during development.

Triton Digital SVP, Measurement Daryl Battaglia said, “The introduction of these industry features marks a significant milestone in how publishers can understand their performance. For the first time, they can compare their growth, audience behavior, and market position against aggregated industry data measured by Triton. These insights give publishers a clearer path to identifying opportunities and communicating their value.”

BBC Studios Commercial & Business Development Director for Audio Helen Pendlebury said, “We are proud that a thoughtful and collaborative development process with our Research & Insight team yielded this new feature set. At BBC Studios, we are committed to creating and nurturing the highest-quality podcast storytelling that we can share with audiences worldwide. This new functionality elevates our understanding of performance to the next level and represents a meaningful advance for the entire podcasting community.”