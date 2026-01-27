BMI Legal Leadership Transition Secured With Schoenfeld

BMI has found it successor for Stuart Rosen as the performance rights organization continues to update its C-Suite. Pam Schoenfeld will serve as SVP and Chief Legal Officer, overseeing global legal operations and leads teams on music licensing and transactions.

Before joining BMI, Schoenfeld served as General Counsel at TouchTunes Music Company. She also held the role of Chief Legal Officer at Radancy. Earlier in her career, Schoenfeld practiced law at Davis Polk and Paul Weiss.

Rosen will continue with BIA in a consulting capacity as SVP and Senior Legal Advisor until his retirement in June. The news closely follows Todd Horvath being raised to President and Chief Operating Officer.

BMI CEO Mike O’Neill said, “Pam’s extensive legal expertise and industry insight make her an incredible asset to BMI and our music creators. Her leadership will help strengthen BMI’s mission to protect and champion our songwriters, composers and publishers, and the advocacy work we do on their behalf.”