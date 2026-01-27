New Morning, New Boss: Garret Doll Takes Lead at 97.5 WOKQ

Townsquare Media has named Garret Doll Brand Manager of 97.5 WOKQ, adding morning show hosting duties at the Portsmouth, NH-based Country outlet. Doll’s first missive: building the station’s full on-air team, beginning with his own morning show co-host.

Doll most recently served as Program Director and air talent at SummitMedia’s K95 (WKHK) in Richmond, where he worked from 2016 through 2025. His prior stops include Saga Communications Charleston’s 92.5 Kickin’ Country (WCKN) and Bonneville International’s 98.5 KYGO in Denver.

Townsquare Director of Country Content and Programming Matty Jeff said, “We are thrilled to welcome Garret to Townsquare. His vision, leadership, and passion for country – combined with a strong multi-platform mindset – make him the perfect fit to lead the iconic 97.5 WOKQ.”

Townsquare Portsmouth Market President Christine Sieks stated, “WOKQ has been deeply rooted in The Granite State for generations of listeners, and Garret truly understands what makes this community special. He has a natural ability to create local, relatable, and meaningful content… connecting local listeners, businesses, and the stories that matter most across the region.”

Doll added, “WOKQ isn’t just a radio station – it’s a legacy. To step into this role at a station with this kind of history is both an honor and a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I’m beyond excited to join Townsquare Media and help guide this station into its next era—one that’s fearless, fun, and focused on the community we serve every day.”