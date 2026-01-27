NYSBA Honors Sid Rosenberg With Service to New York Award

As his show celebrated a decade on New York City’s 77WABC, Sid Rosenberg was recognized with the New York State Broadcasters Association‘s Service to New York Award during an on-air presentation on Tuesday from NYSBA President Dave Donovan.

Donovan called in during the seven-hour anniversary show to surprise Rosenberg with the news, citing his contributions to New York radio and his connection with listeners across the state. The award was presented live by Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez, who also serves on the NYSBA Board of Directors.

Lopez originally brought Rosenberg to WABC and framed the moment as both an industry acknowledgment and a personal milestone. He stated, “For 10 years, Sid Rosenberg has delivered compelling, fearless, and impactful radio every morning on WABC Radio. He’s a defining voice of WABC and a major reason the station continues to grow, influence, and lead.”

The live show also featured appearances and messages from political and media figures including President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, Sean Hannity, Bruce Blakeman, Bill O’Reilly, and Charles McCord.

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis said, “Sid Rosenberg is one of the most authentic voices in radio today. For the past 10 years, he’s connected with listeners in a way that’s real, passionate, and fearless. WABC is growing, we’re investing in the future, and Sid is a huge part of why this station’s best days are still ahead — not just in New York, but around the world.”

Rosenberg commented, “Ten years at WABC has been the honor of my career. This station gave me a microphone, a family, and the freedom to be unapologetically myself every morning. I’m incredibly grateful to John and Margo Catsimatidis, Chad Lopez, and the entire WABC team for believing in me, and to the listeners who’ve been with me through every high and low. This anniversary isn’t about looking back — it’s about how much more we’re going to do together.”