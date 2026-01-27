Rick Rizzs Sets 2026 as Farewell Season in Mariners Radio Booth

As the Seattle Mariners mark their fiftieth season in 2026, radio broadcaster Rick Rizzs will also mark his final year in the booth, closing a career that spans four decades and made him the longest-tenured voice in the franchise’s history.

Rizzs, who joined the Mariners broadcast booth in 1983 alongside the late Dave Niehaus, spent his time calling games for Seattle through 1991. He spent three seasons as the lead radio broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers before returning to the Mariners in 1995.

Rizzs said, “I’ve been blessed to live my dream as a baseball play-by-play announcer for the past 51-seasons, including 43 amazing seasons calling Major League baseball, 40 with the Seattle Mariners, three with the Detroit Tigers and eight in the minor leagues. I can honestly say I’ve loved every minute, from my 25 years with the great Dave Niehaus and my friend, producer-engineer Kevin Cremin to my current partners, Gary Hill and Aaron Goldsmith.” “Calling Mariners games has been the highlight of my life and having the chance to connect with managers, coaches, players, clubhouse personnel, my colleagues in the booth, those in the front office, but especially the great fans here in the Pacific Northwest has made it unbelievably special.”

Rizzs continued, “I can’t thank them enough for the love and support they’ve given me all these years, but the reality is that the time has come for me to step back and spend more time at home with my grandkids. So, with the support of those who have given me the opportunity to broadcast Mariners baseball all these years, I’m ready to let everyone know that the 2026 season will be my final year in the Mariners broadcast booth. I plan to broadcast the home games every day paired with a reduced schedule of road games. But, believe me, I’ll be on hand to be at every Postseason game all the way to the World Series!” Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton said, “Rick has become the Voice of the Mariners, and his iconic calls, energy and love for our team and this community shine through every call he makes, and every interaction he has with a player, fan, or listener. Fans in the Northwest, and all of us at the Mariners, have been blessed to have two of the great hometown radio broadcasters in baseball history call our games since the start of the franchise in 1977. We look forward to celebrating Rick throughout the 2026 season as he concludes an amazing, Hall of Fame-caliber career.”