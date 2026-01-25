BMI Names Todd Horvath President and Chief Operating Officer

BMI has announced Todd Horvath as President and Chief Operating Officer. Horvath brings over 20 years of experience in international financial services. In the role, he will oversee modernization, revenue initiatives, and affiliate experience across BMI operations.

Horvath’s background includes technology integration, M&A, innovation, and customer service leadership. He joins BMI from Equifax, where he served as President of U.S. Information Solutions. Previously, he was the President of Banking Solutions at Fiserv.

BMI CEO Mike O’Neill shared, “I’m excited to welcome Todd to BMI as we build upon the many efforts we’ve undertaken over the past three years to create long term value for our affiliates. Todd’s unique skill set is a perfect complement to our team, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive growth and position BMI for the future.”

Horvath added, “I’m honored to join BMI at a time of great change and opportunity in the industry. I’ve spent a good deal of time getting to know Mike over the past few months, and I am excited by his vision for the company and BMI’s mission on behalf of its songwriters, composers and publishers. I look forward to working with the entire team at BMI to unleash additional opportunities that will continue to position BMI as the leading PRO in the business.”