Rob Parker to be Inducted into Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame

FOX Sports Radio host and MLB analyst Rob Parker has been named to the 2026 Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame. Parker currently co-hosts the syndicated weeknight program The Odd Couple with Kelvin Washington. He also serves as an analyst for MLB Network.

Parker began his journalism career in 1986 at the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, later breaking barriers as the first African American sports columnist at both the Detroit Free Press and Newsday, and as the first African American beat writer covering the Cincinnati Reds.

He moved into radio in 1994 at Detroit’s WDFN, co-hosting The Odd Couple before shifting back to print in 1995 with the New York Daily News. Parker returned to radio in 1998 with Parker and the Man, which later became Sports Night with Parker and the Man. In 2018, he joined Fox Sports Radio as a co-host of The Odd Couple, which expanded from a Sunday show to a weekday program airing on more than 350 stations. He currently co-hosts alongside Kelvin Washington.

The Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 11 at North Carolina A&T State University’s Deese Ballroom at the Student Center.

Parker shared, “What an honor to be recognized by your peers, your people. I’m thrilled to be inducted alongside such a groundbreaking sports editor and accomplished writers. What a class! I’m both humbled and grateful.”