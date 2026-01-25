Emily Harlan Takes on Music Director Role at Bay Country

Connoisseur Media San Jose has elevated Afternoon personality Emily Harlan to Music Director for Bay Country 94.5 and 92.1 (KBAY/KKDV). Harlan joined Bay Country – then run by Alpha Media – in May 2022, six weeks after the Country format launched.

The simulcast station covers the entire San Francisco Bay Area with towers in San Jose and Walnut Creek, northeast of Oakland.

Beyond her Bay Country duties, Harlan also works weekends on Country sister station KUPL 98.7 The Bull in Portland. She is the host and director of She’s Country, a weekly hour-long program spotlighting women in Country music. Harlan was named a 2025 Behind the Mic mentee by Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, and is currently in her fifth season as the digital and in-arena host for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

Connoisseur Media Operations Manager J Love said, “Emily has a real love for music and radio and a strong understanding of what serves our listeners. She’s earned this role, and I’m excited to work closely with her as we continue to grow and strengthen the sound of Bay Country 94.5.”