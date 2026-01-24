Maire Mason Leaves SBS for Multimarket VP/GM Role at MediaCo

Radio Ink has learned of a major management shakeup in the New York radio market as Maire Mason is exiting Spanish Broadcasting System to lead MediaCo’s local radio and television operations in NYC, Chicago, and Denver, with more markets to come.

She will serve as Vice President and General Manager for all local MediaCo markets, including oversight of Hot 97 (WQHT), WBLS, Luna 107.5 (WBLS-HD2), La Buena (WQHT-HD2), and Estrella TV (WMBC-TV) in the tristate area. While unconfirmed by MediaCo management, sources inside the company indicated to Radio Ink that Mason’s responsibilities will be expanded to more markets in the future as the multicultural broadcaster plots growth across the country.

Mason’s formidable career includes more than 20 years at CBS Radio/Infinity Broadcasting as VP/GM of multiple New York stations including WCBS-FM, WXRK, and WNEW. She also held leadership roles at Univision New York and Cumulus Media, where she launched both NYC’s first FM news station and the market’s first country station.

She most recently served as Vice President/General Manager for SBS’s New York market stations Mega 97.9 (WSKQ) and Amor 93.1 (WPAT) since 2018, and added Chicago’s La Ley 107.9 (WLEY) to her portfolio in 2022.

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez, who worked with Mason when he was President of SBS, previously praised her as “an extraordinary executive” and “one of the top players in the audio market.”

Mason told Radio Ink, “I’m super excited to sell Hot and BLS, these two heritage stations, along with La Luna and Que Buena and the television side with WMBC. Chicago is a great, great market to do business in with great people to work with. Albert [Rodriguez] has really surrounded himself with good people. He knows how to do that. [Standard General Managing Partner] Soo Kim, I’ve met over the years in the business and he’s such a great professional and businessman. An opportunity of this magnitude, you don’t find that often. And it’s here and I’m delighted.”