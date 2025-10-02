Bay Country Host Emily Harlan Selected for MIW Mentorship

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced Connoisseur Media San Francisco’s Bay Country 94.5 (KBAY) afternoon host Emily Harlan as its 2025 Behind the Mic mentee. Harlan also hosts weekends on Portland, OR’s 98.7 The Bull (KUPL).

In addition to her daily and weekend roles, Harlan hosts and directs She’s Country, a weekly one-hour program spotlighting women in country music. She is also entering her fifth season as digital and in-arena host for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

The year-long program for US-based women on-air personalities pairs mentees with senior industry leaders in programming, talent development, brand strategy, and audience growth. As part of the mentorship, Harlan will also attend the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “Emily is exactly the kind of on-air talent this mentorship was built to support – curious, audience-focused, and committed to growing her voice. From her daily drive show to She’s Country and her work with the San Jose Sharks, Emily brings range, professionalism, and purpose to every platform. We’re thrilled to help accelerate her next chapter.”

Harlan added, “This is incredible news, and I’m so grateful to MIW for the opportunity. I know how many talented women are in our field, so it’s an honor to be chosen. I’m excited to learn, grow, and make MIW, and our industry proud.”