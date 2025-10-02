Beyond Metros: Why Brands Miss Out If They Miss Rural Radio

In media buying conversations, the word “scale” almost always points to metropolitan areas. The logic seems simple: bigger cities equal bigger reach. But reach without relevance doesn’t always deliver results.

USDA Economic Research Service reported that while non-metro (rural) US counties represent only about 14 percent of the population, they span more than 72 percent of the nation’s land area. According to the USDA, these communities remain disproportionately underserved by broadband and media access. 22.3 percent of rural residents lack fixed broadband at 25/3 Mbps speeds, and nearly one in four rural adults cite broadband access as a major problem in their community.

In too many media plans, these audiences are still considered “secondary.” Dollars stop at metro borders, leaving untapped opportunities — especially for brands expanding into counties just beyond the city line.

Why Rural Radio Works

The answer isn’t just reach; it’s relationship.

The Country radio format commands strong loyalty and share in rural markets. According to Edison Research, rural listeners spend 43% of their audio time with AM/FM and radio streams; much more than their urban counterparts (34%). That dominance isn’t accidental: country radio’s appeal is cultural as much as musical, rooted in themes of family, hard work, and local pride.

Local stations act as community anchors, with personalities who are neighbors, coaches, and emcees at the county fair — building a level of trust digital platforms can’t duplicate. And from a business perspective, rural radio delivers efficiency: with lower CPPs and CPMs, marketers can extend coverage without blowing budgets.

Case in Point: QSR, Retail, Auto

In real-world campaigns, the rural advantage shows up in compelling ways across QSR, retail, and auto verticals. For quick-serve restaurants, radio continues to deliver measurable lift: Katz Radio reported that audio exposure drives a 4–7% increase in visit intent, with 89% of diners admitting they decide where to eat while driving – exactly the moment radio reaches them.

That kind of immediacy is hard to replicate through other channels. On the retail front, rural consumers exhibit a willingness to travel farther than their urban counterparts — studies show that 70.3% of rural consumers typically travel 20 minutes or more when making purchases, reflecting the limited local options in their markets (Access Loyalty Blog).

If your media plan doesn’t follow their trajectory, you lose traction before they ever walk through your doors.

When it comes to automotive dealers, connecting a truck or SUV to identity means speaking the same language as listeners who live that lifestyle. Country radio’s cultural alignment with rural values, along with its strength in reach and influence, makes it the natural and most effective medium for auto brands serving small markets.

The Music Industry’s Blind Spot

It’s not just advertisers who sometimes overlook rural audiences; the music industry does too. Yet these markets are the bread and butter of country music and, in many ways, the foundation of the entire touring ecosystem. Fans in small towns buy the records, fill the county fair grandstands, and pack the arenas when artists come through. They’re loyal listeners who live the stories country music tells.

I don’t have to look far to see it in action. Just down the road from me in North Lawrence, Ohio, Clay’s Resort Park hosts Neon Nights and Country Fest — two small-market country festivals that pull in tens of thousands of fans over four days. These aren’t metro mega-events with massive budgets. They’re community-rooted gatherings where people camp out, sing along, and support the artists who embody their lives. Nestled just miles from Amish country and surrounded by rolling farmland, it’s a true example of how country music flourishes in the heart of rural America.

And just as importantly, these festivals give new artists the stage to connect with fans for the very first time and turn those listeners into lifelong supporters. Live music is the heartbeat of the country format, and it mirrors what radio has always embodied: a real, unfiltered connection to truth, story, and everyday life. That connection is what keeps both music and radio thriving — and rural markets are where it grows strongest.

A Personal Perspective

For more than 22 years, I’ve worked in national radio sales, sitting across from agencies, brand marketers, and planners. And while my job was technically about selling spots, in many ways, I became a teacher of small and rural markets. I’ve seen it countless times: a QSR, retailer, or auto client maps out a campaign with heavy metro weight but leaves blank space in the very counties where their new locations are opening.

When we layer in rural coverage, the story changes. Store traffic lifts, brand loyalty grows, and radio proves again that it’s more than frequency and reach – it’s influence.

The Digital Divide Myth

A common counterpoint is that digital media fills these gaps. But in reality, broadband access in rural America remains inconsistent and incomplete. The USDA reports, 22.3 percent of Americans in rural areas still lack access to fixed terrestrial broadband at 25/3 Mbps. Meanwhile, Pew reports that nearly 1 in 4 rural Americans say broadband access is a major problem in their community.

Because of these gaps — whether in availability, reliability, or affordability — streaming isn’t always the default. By contrast, radio is free, reliable, and universally accessible. The Red Cross notes that radio has long been a lifeline during disasters, providing critical updates when other systems fail. And as The Guardian recently reported, rural and community stations remain essential to keeping small towns connected and informed, even as funding pressures mount.

While digital platforms often grab headlines, radio continues to operate as a lifeline in rural America — from daily commutes to emergency storms — and country radio remains at the center of that listening.

The Path Forward

The bottom line is simple: advertisers and the music industry alike can’t afford to stop at the metro borders. Rural and small markets aren’t “extras” — they’re essential. By weaving local retailers and country radio into national campaigns and artist strategies, brands and labels gain both reach and relevance.

On the legislative front, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act (S. 315 / H.R. 979) is advancing in Congress with strong bipartisan support, backed by the NAB and lawmakers who point to AM’s essential role in emergency communications. The bill is designed to ensure AM radio remains standard in all new vehicles — a safeguard for rural and underserved communities where broadband gaps persist and reliable information is critical. For advertisers and broadcasters, this isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about protecting access, preserving trust, and maintaining influence in the dashboards where so many purchase decisions are still made.

For me, this isn’t just a professional talking point — it’s been my career. Sitting at the national sales table, I’ve made it my mission to ensure rural markets weren’t overlooked, to show agencies the data, and to connect the dots between community radio and national results. Those stations may not always have the loudest voice in the room, but they’ve consistently proven to be among the most valuable.

Don’t stop at metro borders. Rural radio isn’t a gap-filler — it’s a growth driver. And in countless towns, it’s the local community station that leads the charge.

Kathleen Miller Fink is a veteran of national radio sales with more than 22 years of experience advocating for broadcasters and advertisers in small and rural markets. She is also the Managing Partner of bisqqit, a geo-coded radio mapping platform that helps agencies, brands, and broadcasters unlock smarter, more efficient radio coverage.