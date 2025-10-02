Women to Watch: Antoinette ‘Toni’ Miller; Power 105.3, Atlanta

Antoinette “Toni” Miller is a radio host and personality originally from Kansas City, Missouri. She’s always had a passion for sharing experiences and creating connections, and now she’s making waves in Atlanta with authenticity, “One morning at a time.”

Miller’s career began in journalism on the traditional side, but she always knew her heart was in entertainment. “I’ve always wanted to share my energy with people, whether through music, TV, or social media,” she says. After moving to Atlanta in 2021, Miller set her sights on re-entering media. By 2023, she joined iHeartRadio in promotions, working her way to on-air on Power 105.3 (WWPW). “Things have been moving quickly, and I feel like I’m getting a crash course day by day, and I love it.”

Radio, she admits, wasn’t her first thought. “It sounds cliché, but radio chose me,” Miller says.

“People always complimented my voice, but I thought TV was the path I needed to take. Moving to Atlanta gave me a fresh start, and I knew I had to be open to opportunity. By April 2025, I was on the air. By July, I was promoted to mornings with Tino Cochino Radio. Now, I get to meet and speak to thousands of people every day. With social media, your work touches people everywhere. I’m learning new sides of the industry I never knew existed, and it’s been a joy.”

When asked about passion projects, Miller points to herself. “I like to think of myself as a passion project,” she explains. “I’m always trying to better understand myself as a woman and as a brand. Whether it’s creating content or practicing things until I master them, it’s ongoing. In the near future, I plan to create a platform that gives my audience another side of me, beyond what they hear on-air or see on social media.”

Working on a syndicated show means prep is collaborative and constant. “I’m lucky to work

with a team that shares ideas and meets weekly to create fun, engaging moments. Things are very fast-paced, and sometimes we pivot on the spot. Because we’re syndicated, over-communication is key.”

And when major news or difficult stories come up? “Luckily, our business is generally cheerful, so there aren’t too many heavy news stories,” Miller says. “But when something does come up, we rearrange breaks or produce elements as we go.”

In just a short time, Miller has stacked some impressive accomplishments. She’s hosted events in Atlanta, interviewed celebrities like Ciara and Giveon, guest co-hosted nationally, and continues to connect daily with thousands of listeners. “I’m truly living my dream right now. This is what I envisioned for years.”

That said, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. “Time management has been my biggest hurdle,” she admits. “Going from a 9-5 life to mornings meant my entire schedule had to change. I go to bed earlier, I socialize less—it’s an adjustment. I’m learning to organize my days better, but it’s ongoing.”

Another challenge: imposter syndrome. “Even when you’ve worked hard and earned your spot, that little voice in your head questions it. I’ve had to learn to silence it and focus on being in the moment.”

“You have to be okay with your journey not looking like anyone else’s,” Miller says. “We spend so much time comparing ourselves to others, and it’s wasted energy. Looking back, I know I needed to learn certain lessons to be ready for the opportunities I have now. We’re all on our own timelines — and success and fulfillment don’t look the same for everyone.”

For Miller, the industry’s biggest gap is transparency. “Too often, people don’t hear the real stories of how someone got their start until after they’ve ‘made it.’ I try to highlight authenticity and vulnerability so my audience can grow with me. It’s not always easy to share, but I remind myself someone out there needs to hear it—it might be what keeps them going.”

With her honesty, drive, and openness, Antoinette “Toni” Miller is exactly what the industry

needs – and that’s why she’s a Woman to Watch.

Follow Toni on social media: @iloveantoinette