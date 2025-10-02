Radio Ink’s Parenti to Lead NAB Show New York Panel on Content

As specialized content pulls in loyal communities and real dollars for broadcasters willing to go niche, Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti is joining the lineup at NAB Show New York with a star panel to turn that programming into profit.

Niche to Noteworthy: Winning Strategies for Niche Content Monetization & Gen Z Engagement is scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, from 11:15a to noon in Room 3D04 as part of the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, open to conference passholders.

Joining Parenti on stage will be Buzz Knight Media Productions Founder and CEO Buzz Knight, Media & Podcasting Executive Liz Alesse, and Zach Sang Show Founder Zach Sang.

Together, they will address how specialized genres from true crime to sports betting are building communities and revenue through smart programming, sponsorship strategies, and creative audience engagement. Attendees will hear case studies on reaching Gen Z, crafting memorable host reads, and developing live events that deepen loyalty. The discussion is designed to provide actionable strategies for operators and content creators seeking new growth in 2025 and beyond.

NAB Show New York returns Oct. 22–23 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Seats for the session are limited to Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum passholders. Register by using code MP00 by Oct. 11 for a free Exhibits Pass.