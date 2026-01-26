Radio Ink’s Coats Joins Jacobson To Put AM/FM’s 2026 ‘InFOCUS’

Looking for snow day listening? Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats is the featured guest on the first 2026 episode of the RBR+TVBR InFOCUS video podcast, hosted by Radio + Television Business Report Editor-in-Chief Adam R Jacobson, out now.

The wide-ranging, 30-minute conversation centers on what radio executives are focused on as 2026 begins, including revenue strategy, ownership rule reform, audience measurement, technology adoption, and the industry’s evolving relationship with artificial intelligence. The episode previews upcoming industry events, while also touching on broader broadcast technology developments heading into the NAB Show.

Coats also gives a first look Radio Ink’s upcoming February and March issues, featuring Radio’s African American Future Leaders and the publication’s inaugural Christian Radio issue.

The RBR+TVBR InFOCUS podcast is available via video and audio platforms, with new episodes focused on the business, technology, and policy forces shaping radio and television.