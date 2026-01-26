CRS Sets Mentor Lineup for 2026 Women’s Networking Breakfast

Country Radio Seminar has unveiled the participants for its 2026 Women’s Networking Breakfast, the annual gathering which provides a focused forum for mentorship, professional development, and connection across Country radio and the wider business.

Radio executives and on-air leaders form the core of the mentor lineup. Scheduled participants include iHeart’s Michelle Buckles, Patti Diaz, Tay Hamilton, and Ashley Wilson alongside Audacy’s Heather Froglear and Katie Neal. The session also includes mentors from across the broader Country music ecosystem, including Amazon Music, Warner Chappell Music, RECORDS Nashville, WME Nashville, BMG, Big Loud Records, and SiriusXM, among others.

The event will take place Friday, March 20, from 7:30-8:45a at the Omni Nashville Hotel. CRS 2026 is scheduled for March 18 through March 20 in Nashville.

This year’s conference will center on five themes: Sales & Revenue, Innovation & Efficiency, Resilience & Storytelling, Music Discovery, and Talent Engagement. Programming will include expanded workshops such as a hands-on AI classroom and a radio fundamentals lab, alongside returning elements like the New Faces of Country show, Digital Music Summit, Amazon Country Heat Showcase, Acoustic Alley, research sessions, and networking events.