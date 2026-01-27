CRS Sets ‘Cycle of A Song’ Lineups for 2026

CRS 2026 has announced the Cycle of A Song lineup for the Digital Music Summit. The hotly anticipated sessions are built to drive conversation across radio, promotion, marketing, and artist development, with artists participating directly in the breakdown.

The sessions will feature Josh Ross, Chase Matthew, and Koe Wetzel. Songs during these sessions will include Single Again, Darlin, and High Road.

Integrated across the three-day conference, the Digital Music Summit will again examine how broadcasters, digital platforms, and audiences connect in today’s Country ecosystem.

Planned sessions will compare radio, streaming, and social charts to show where audience behavior overlaps – and where it doesn’t, focus on how artists and radio brands are finding international audiences without losing their local connection, explore cross-genre collaboration, and put legacy tools like Nielsen and Mediabase under the microscope against newer analytics platforms.

CRS 2026 runs March 18–20 at the at the Omni Hotel in Nashville and will focus on Sales & Revenue, Innovation & Efficiency, Resilience & Storytelling, Music Discovery, and Talent Engagement, with programming that includes expanded workshops, research sessions, and networking events