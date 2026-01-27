Why Main Street Continues to Prove Radio’s High Value To Brands

In a city of just 175,000 people, nearly one in three cannot name a single plumber. One in four can’t think of a heating and air company. Almost the same number draw a blank when asked about auto repair. But the ones that can, can because of AM/FM radio.

That’s the reality of Lake Charles, LA, which resembles hundreds of Main Street communities where local advertisers rely on effectiveness rather than ratings. The only numbers that matter are the ones in the till at the end of every day. The data makes a familiar but increasingly urgent case for traditional radio that markets of all sizes should take note of: when it comes to building brands that consumers actually remember, radio still does the heavy lifting.

A Quantilope study commissioned by the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group measured unaided brand awareness across several essential local service categories in Lake Charles, including plumbing, HVAC, and automotive repair. The results point to a consistent pattern. In each category, the brands with the strongest unaided awareness were those using AM/FM radio as a primary marketing channel, while a significant portion of consumers could not name a single brand at all.

That “none/don’t know” response emerged as the silent headline of the research. When asked to name a plumbing service, 29% of respondents in Lake Charles were unable to identify even one brand. In HVAC, 25% could not name a heating or air conditioning provider. In automotive repair, 23% drew a blank. In other words, in categories where urgency eventually strikes every household, roughly one-quarter to one-third of the market had no mental anchor whatsoever.

Against that backdrop, the brands that stood out did so decisively. Able Plumbing led the plumbing category with 14% unaided awareness, outperforming national names like Roto-Rooter, Lowe’s, Ace, and Home Depot. Burnworth’s AC emerged as one of the most recognized HVAC brands in the market, even as one out of four consumers could not name a single provider. Meads Automotive topped the local auto repair category with 10% unaided awareness, in a field where nearly a quarter of respondents had no brand recall at all.

That unaided awareness means mental availability; the likelihood that a brand will surface in a consumer’s mind when a need suddenly arises. Plumbing leaks, AC failures, and car breakdowns are not planned purchases. They are moments of great stress, time pressure, and imperfect information. In those moments, people do not comparison-shop extensively. They reach for the first brand they can remember.

That is where AM/FM radio’s strength becomes structural rather than tactical. Radio reaches consumers broadly and repeatedly, including the 95% who are not currently in the market for a plumber, HVAC contractor, or mechanic. By creating memories long before a purchase decision is required, radio advertising plants future demand rather than chasing present intent.