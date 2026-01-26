Cole Joins Q99.7 Atlanta As Jones and Dickerson Move Around

Last week, Cumulus Media Atlanta revealed the next chapter for Q99.7 (WWWQ), as the station reworks its lineup, post-Bert Show. Besides the return of Kristin Klingshirn, we now know about the full changes across the signal, including staff shifts and Kristen’s co-host.

Ethan Cole teams up with Klingshirn for The Kristen Show in afternoons. He previously hosted the same slot on iHeartMedia’s crosstown Power 96.1 (WWPW) and was most recently heard on Bonneville International’s Now 100.5 (KZZO) in Sacramento, with additional on-air stops in New Bedford, MA, and San Diego, CA.

As part of the change, Jade Jones moves from afternoons to middays, and Laura Dickerson shifts from middays to nights, while overnight programming continues with the syndicated Nightly with Jade and Tyler.

Q99.7 Program Director Patrick Davis said, “This new lineup marks an exciting evolution for Q99.7. Pieces of our new world are coming together, and planets are aligning…The station is packed with highly creative and entertaining personalities delivering an enhanced and unique listening experience that Atlanta will love. There’s even more in store for Q99.7 listeners this year, and we can’t wait for it all to unfold.”

Cole commented, “As someone who’s been on the air in Atlanta for several years, I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with Kristin… as in, I loved to hate her because of how good The Bert Show was. This is like being traded from the Saints to the Falcons. I’m so excited for this opportunity and incredibly thankful to everyone involved in making it happen. All I can say is… Atlanta, I’m home!”

Jones said, “Atlanta has always shown me so much love and being able to connect with listeners during the heart of their day is something I don’t take lightly. Get ready for new energy, companionship, and fun. I can’t wait to bring that vibe to the city every day!”

Dickerson said, “The vision Patrick Davis is building is inspiring. I’m thrilled to be part of the incredible team kicking off this new chapter in Atlanta radio history. We’re just getting started!”