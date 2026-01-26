Benztown Launches AirReady AI Feature for Station Imaging

By
Dana Schaeffer
-
0
Benztown

Benztown has launched AirReady, a new AI-based feature for its audio production libraries that allows radio stations to replace voices in imaging pieces with their own station voiceover or approved brand voices as part of day-to-day production workflows.

AirReady is included with active subscriptions to Benztown Libraries, with additional optional add-on packages available for expanded imaging and production configurations.

Benztown CEO Andreas Sannemann said, “AirReady is a game-changer for Benztown’s library offerings and marks a step towards ultimate creative freedom in customizing the imaging elements that you love with one click.”

Benztown Head of Production & Composition Oliver Klenk said, “AirReady transforms how production teams work with our libraries. Instead of spending hours rebuilding imaging pieces, producers can now focus on what matters most – creating distinctive, on-brand audio that connects with their audience. This technology gives stations the flexibility to maintain their unique sonic identity while leveraging the full creative potential of Benztown’s production libraries.”

