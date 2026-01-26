Sacramento’s ESPN 1320 Jumps Into New Morning Duo

Audacy Sacramento has reworked the weekday lineup on ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM), rolling out The Jump, a new morning program co-hosted by Kyle Madson and Jesse Tapia. Tapia steps into an on-air hosting role for the first time while continuing to produce D-Lo and KC.

The show will also re-air in middays as The Jump Rewind.

As part of the reshuffle, Damien Barling and Kenny Caraway move D-Lo and KC into afternoon drive. James Ham also expands his presence on the station, serving as ESPN 1320’s Sacramento Kings insider with analysis and reporting across multiple dayparts.

ESPN 1320 Brand Manager and Host Kyle Madson remarked, “Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for sports, and we’re excited to evolve our lineup with the launch of ‘The Jump,’ bringing high-energy to Sacramento mornings. By moving the unmatched wit of D-Lo & KC to the full afternoon drive and having James as our Kings Insider across all shows, we’re doubling down on the local insight and personality that defines Northern California sports radio.”

Tapia said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid, and I can’t wait to be on air with Kyle talking sports and just having fun on the radio.”