Former ‘Bert Show’ Talent Coming Back To Atlanta’s Q99.7

A familiar voice to many Atlanta listeners is coming back to Cumulus Media’s Q99.7 (WWWQ). Beginning January 26, Kristin Klingshirn will take afternoons on the station, marking her full-time radio return after the conclusion of The Bert Show in October.

Klingshirn spent more than a decade as co-host of The Bert Show, joining the program in 2011 on Q99.7 before it expanded into national syndication. The Gracie Award winner’s career began in promotions and on-air roles in Lexington, KY; Cincinnati, OH; and Raleigh, NC, before her move to Atlanta.

The station will announce a co-host in the upcoming days.

Cumulus Media Vice President and Market Manager Justin Schaflander framed the move as part of a broader reset for the station, saying, “Kristin’s return to Q99.7 marks the first of many exciting moves as we begin a powerful new chapter for this heritage Atlanta brand. Her passion for this city and her commitment to using her platform for good are exactly what Q99.7 stands for. Kristin has spent more than two decades earning the trust, laughter, and loyalty of Atlanta listeners. She now steps into afternoons with a voice and purpose that resonate deeply with this community.”

Klingshirn remarked, “When The Bert Show concluded, I was far from done with Atlanta radio. And turns out, Atlanta radio was far from done with me. I’m thrilled to be continuing my radio career on Q99.7 – this time as a host! Our mission is to bring lots of laughter to your afternoons while using our platform to help our communities. That includes the continuing support of Bert’s Big Adventure! What’s the point of having a voice if you don’t use it for good?”