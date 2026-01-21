Audacy’s KSON Promotes Jessica Chenoweth to Music Director

Audacy San Diego’s 103.7 KSON has promoted Jessica Chenoweth to Music Director, beginning February 2. Chenoweth will oversee music strategy while continuing to serve as Executive Producer for the John and Tammy San Diego’s Morning Show.

Chenoweth started her career at Los Angeles’s KIIS-FM on the production team for On Air with Ryan Seacrest. She has served as Executive Producer for John and Tammy since 2016.

KSON Brand Manager Scotty Roddy said, “Jessica’s elevation to this role is a testament to her strategic brilliance. We’re excited to leverage her thorough mindset and innate talent for discovering new country music. Under her leadership, we will continue to build a community that captivates and connects with our listeners.”

Chenoweth shared, “When I started in radio over 20 years ago, I would organize my music director’s CD stash just to be a part of the music selection anyway I could. Being named the Music Director at the legendary KSON is a dream come true, and I couldn’t have anyone better teaching me the ropes than Scotty.”