Radio Leaders Lead CSS 2025 Talent Superhero Award Class

The Center for Sales Strategy has announced its 2025 Talent Superhero Award recipients, with radio and local media leaders making up the majority of this year’s honorees who are shaping the industry’s next generation of talent through recruiting, coaching, and retention.

Among this year’s honorees are senior sales and market leaders from groups including Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Bonneville International, Zimmer Communications, Summit Media, and Townsquare Media.

CSS evaluates nominees on their ability to build sustainable talent pipelines, develop high-performing teams, and retain key contributors in an increasingly competitive labor market. The emphasis is less on short-term results and more on leadership practices that strengthen organizations over time.

The 2025 Talent Superhero Award recipients include:

Ansel Olson, General Sales Manager, Cox Media Group

Bob Allen, Senior Director of Sales, Graham Media Group

Carrie Berkbuegler, Director of Sales, Zimmer Communications

Cathy Cangiano, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Bonneville International

Chris Ganoudis, Director of Sales, Cox Media Group

Jason Naft, Local Sales Manager, Graham Media Group

Julie Monafo, Market President and General Manager, Summit Media

Kaleigh Brower, Recruitment Director, Townsquare Media

Kari Packer, Regional Director of Advertising, Hagadone Media Group

In addition to her 2025 recognition, Berkbuegler was named to CSS’s Talent Superhero “League of Legends,” a designation reserved for repeat honorees. She previously received the award in 2023.

CSS SVP of Talent Services Beth Sunshine said, “We are honored to recognize this remarkable group of leaders whose commitment to talent excellence sets a standard for organizations everywhere. Their dedication to developing people and strengthening teams not only fuels business success but also inspires others to lead with purpose.”