NextKast Introduces StudioLink Interface for Radio

NextKast has announced StudioLink, a web-based interface designed to support modern radio station operations. The system aims to enable station workflow processes across voice tracking, remote broadcast technology, and music library management.

The platform’s GoLive extension allows live broadcasts from any location using the same on-air interface, providing access to playlists, logs, and editing tools. Programmers can review logs, adjust music categories, and implement real-time programming changes through the web interface.

NextKast Founder and Project Manager Winston Potgieter said, “StudioLink is the culmination of years of development and collaboration with our radio station clients towards the creation of an all-in-one, stress-free system. StudioLink solidifies this goal into a reality.”