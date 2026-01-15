Connoisseur Media, Audiospace Team Up for Mass Digital Revamp

Swiss-based software platform Audiospace has inked a major Stateside partnership with Connoisseur Media to power 240 digital radio platforms following the broadcaster’s 2025 acquisition of Alpha Media, including new station websites and mobile apps.

The first round of Audiospace’s Connoisseur sites launched in early December, with additional rollouts anticipated in the coming weeks.

Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw said, “The culture of Connoisseur Media is about being local and about meeting our audiences where they are. Today, that means having a first-class digital experience alongside fantastic local programming. Audiospace understands that, and they understand radio. They’re not just building apps and websites; they are helping us connect with our listeners while also unlocking new revenue opportunities for our advertisers. We’re thrilled to be working with Audiospace; we expect this partnership to help take Connoisseur Media’s digital game to the next level.”

Audiospace and Brands Are Live AG CEO Jan Müller said, “We are very proud of this collaboration. Connoisseur is becoming one of the most successful radio companies in the United States. We recognize the responsibility and the important role our technology delivers. Mobile consumption has never been more central to audience engagement.”