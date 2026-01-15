Women to Watch: LaTesa Lins

LaTesa Lins discovered the power of radio during her junior year of college at Middle Tennessee State University, where she first stepped behind the mic at WMTS 88.3. What began as a volunteer opportunity quickly became a calling. It was there that LaTesa fell in love with news, storytelling, and the responsibility that comes with having a voice people trust.

“WMTS taught me how powerful my voice really was and helped me understand the message I wanted to share nationwide,” she says.

That early experience opened doors she never imagined. While at WMTS, LaTesa hosted her first celebrity meet-and-greet with singer Dej Loaf, an unforgettable moment that solidified her passion for sharing entertainment and music with listeners who might not otherwise have access to those experiences.

Her momentum continued with an internship at 102.9 The Buzz in Nashville during her senior year. Six months after graduating, LaTesa landed a producer role at iHeartMedia, working with both a baseball station and Nashville’s hip-hop outlet, 101.1 The Beat. She quickly mastered editing, cueing, and production, while also discovering how much she loved collaborating with on-air personalities.

Then the pandemic hit.

Like many in the industry, LaTesa was laid off, forcing her to pivot during one of the most uncertain times in media. Instead of stepping away, she leaned in, freelancing as a writer for magazine companies and continuing to sharpen her storytelling skills until she was hired at SiriusXM 149 in Nashville.

At SiriusXM, LaTesa expanded her skill set even further, diving into podcasting and working with creators from around the world. Her role involved editing, producing, and helping unify diverse voices into one cohesive station. “It felt like one big happy family,” she recalls.

While producing for others, LaTesa quietly invested in herself, spending months practicing in the studio and developing her own on-air presence. Encouraged by SiriusXM mentors to explore opportunities beyond the company, she joined Streetz 88.3, a Black-owned urban station in Nashville, where she finally hosted her own show.

“It felt like my college days all over again, but this time, it was the new and improved me.”

Although the role was volunteer-based, the experience helped clarify what LaTesa wanted next. Ready to be compensated for her voice and vision, she made a bold move: launching her own podcast and platform.

That decision led to LaTest With LaTesa, a podcast dedicated to spotlighting Nashville’s local urban entertainment scene, particularly artists and creatives from marginalized communities who often lack access, exposure, or financial resources.

Through in-depth interviews and professional-quality production, LaTesa gives her guests more than a conversation. Each episode becomes a digital portfolio, complete with studio recordings, HD video, social media reels, and distribution across 11 platforms, including YouTube, iHeartRadio, and Spotify.

“My microphone focuses on minorities who were discouraged from pursuing their dreams,” she explains. “I want to give them space to fully express the talent God gave them.”

Beyond podcasting, LaTesa’s passion projects include celebrity meet-and-greets, red carpet interviews, event coverage, producing and editing segments, and scripting content into engaging, entertaining shows. It’s all rooted in her belief that media should build connection—not just chase clicks.

That philosophy also shapes her view of today’s music industry.

“We’re missing connection,” she says. “A lot of music tops the charts because it sounds good or looks cool, but it doesn’t always nourish the listener. Music should grow with us, through hardship, loss, and starting a family. That’s how artists and influencers help shape better people.”

LaTesa is equally candid about the realities of building a career in media today. Multiple income streams, faith, and sacrifice are part of the journey. She’s faced moments where investing in equipment meant choosing between bills and her dreams, but she credits perseverance and clarity of purpose for keeping her grounded.

Her approach to social media mirrors that authenticity. “I put myself out there with no expectations,” she says. “I listen to my audience and include them. Build a family, not just clients.”

As for attracting younger audiences, LaTesa believes curiosity and conversation are key. “Don’t be afraid to ask what’s happening right now,” she says. “You don’t have to know everything. Once you build a team, different perspectives make it easier to grow.”

Her advice to women entering the industry is practical and empowering:

“Have a savings and start an LLC. Never build a business off your personal income. Momentum matters, and consistency keeps you relevant.”

Looking ahead to 2026, LaTesa has her sights set on collaborating with a major radio brand—possibly returning to iHeartMedia or SiriusXM—this time with LaTest With LaTesa as a featured platform. She’s also eager to expand her celebrity network and bring exclusive, inside-scoop interviews to her Nashville audience.

You can follow LaTesa’s journey and stay connected through Instagram and Facebook at @LaTesaLins and @LaTestWithLaTesa.